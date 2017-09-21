Broncos Injury Report: Garett Bolles, Bradley Roby return to practice

Bolles and Roby were back after being injured last Sunday.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Four days after suffering a lower-leg contusion, left tackle Garett Bolles returned to practice as the Broncos continued getting ready for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Bolles, who left the field via a cart in the third quarter of the 42-17 win over the Cowboys, was not hurt as badly as initially feared. Head Coach Vance Joseph said Monday that the rookie left tackle was "week to week" because of the injury.

Cornerback Bradley Roby also returned to practice Thursday. He sat out Wednesday's work because of an ankle injury, but Joseph said after that session that he was not concerned about Roby's status for the Bills game.