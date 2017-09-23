Broncos Injury Report: Garett Bolles, Bennie Fowler III questionable

Bolles practiced for a second consecutive day Friday, while Fowler remains in the concussion protocol.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Left tackle Garett Bolles and wide receiver Bennie Fowler III are questionable for Sunday’s game at Buffalo, Head Coach Vance Joseph announced after practice Friday.

Bolles is “getting better fast,” Joseph said, adding that the rookie left tackle felt “OK” on Friday morning after making it through Thursday’s practice. However, the work Bolles missed Wednesday when he was forced to sit out practice because of his lower-leg contusion could be an issue.

"Your concern is with him missing the practice on Wednesday, that was our first- and second-down run game install[ation]," Joseph said. “So your concern is always with mental preparation versus his physical [condition]. If he’s ready to play physically, you’re OK, but the mental reps he missed on Wednesday, that’s a concern."

Fowler remains in the league-mandated post-concussion protocol, Joseph said.

Cornerback Bradley Roby had full practice work Friday after sitting out Wednesday's session and seeing limited repetitions Thursday because of an ankle injury. Joseph said Wednesday he had no concern that Roby would miss Sunday's game because of the injury.

Running back Devontae Booker was not listed on the injury report this week after missing the first two games while completing his recovery from a fractured wrist suffered during OTAs. Joseph said he was "not sure" whether Booker would make his 2017 regular-season debut Sunday.

Joseph added that nose tackle Ahtyba Rubin is "ready to go" after getting up to speed over the past week. The Broncos signed Rubin last Friday to replace defensive end Jared Crick , who went on injured reserve because of a disc injury.

The only two Broncos ruled out for Sunday were quarterback Paxton Lynch (right shoulder sprain) and cornerback Brendan Langley (sprained knee). Neither player practiced this week.

In Buffalo, left tackle Cordy Glenn and defensive tackle Marcell Dareus were ruled out for Sunday’s game. ESPN's Mike Rodak reports that rookie Dion Dawkins, a second-round pick, is expected to make his first career start in place of Glenn, who has foot and ankle injuries. A rotation of linemen is likely to spell Dareus, who injured his ankle last Sunday against Carolina.