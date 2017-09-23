Broncos Injury Report: Garett Bolles, Bennie Fowler III questionable

Bolles is “getting better fast,” Joseph said, adding that the rookie left tackle felt “OK” on Friday morning after making it through Thursday’s practice. However, the work Bolles missed Wednesday when he was forced to sit out practice because of his lower-leg contusion could be an issue.
"Your concern is with him missing the practice on Wednesday, that was our first- and second-down run game install[ation]," Joseph said. “So your concern is always with mental preparation versus his physical [condition]. If he’s ready to play physically, you’re OK, but the mental reps he missed on Wednesday, that’s a concern."
Fowler remains in the league-mandated post-concussion protocol, Joseph said.
Cornerback
Running back
Joseph added that nose tackle
The only two Broncos ruled out for Sunday were quarterback
In Buffalo, left tackle Cordy Glenn and defensive tackle Marcell Dareus were ruled out for Sunday’s game. ESPN's Mike Rodak reports that rookie Dion Dawkins, a second-round pick, is expected to make his first career start in place of Glenn, who has foot and ankle injuries. A rotation of linemen is likely to spell Dareus, who injured his ankle last Sunday against Carolina.