Broncos Injury Report: Devontae Booker, Zach Kerr return to practice

Booker practiced for the first time since June, but will probably not play Sunday as he is brought back up to speed.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Running back Devontae Booker practiced for the first time this season as the Broncos began their preparations for the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday.

Booker, who suffered a fractured wrist during OTAs, was on the physically-unable-to-perform list throughout training camp and the preseason and did not practice last week, although he was on the field taking mental repetitions while wearing a brace on his wrist. Head Coach Vance Joseph said that Booker took scout-team repetitions during the jog-through practice and "a small sum" of first- and second-team work.

"It's good to have him back," Joseph said. "He probably won't play this week; he has to get back in football condition. But it's good to have him back out there."

Joining Booker in returning to the practice field was defensive end Zach Kerr , who had not practiced since suffering a knee bruise in the Aug. 26 preseason game against Green Bay.

"With Kerr, facing the Cowboys this week -- a big offensive line that runs the football -- that's huge for us," Joseph said.

"He's definitely getting better fast."

Defensive end Jared Crick also practiced after missing Monday night's game against the Chargers because of back spasms that surfaced Aug. 14. Crick practiced early last week, but he was held out of the Sept. 8 and 9 sessions.

Right guard Ronald Leary did not practice Wednesday, but he was on the field as he goes through the league-mandated post-concussion protocol.

Safety Darian Stewart was also held out of practice because of a groin injury, but he stood on the sideline, taking mental repetitions.

"His injury, we thought after the ballgame wasn't that major, so hopefully we have Darian on Sunday," Joseph said.

Cornerback Brendan Langley was held out because of a sprained knee suffered Monday and is considered day-to-day.

Cornerback Aqib Talib and running back Jamaal Charles were in jerseys, but not in helmets for Wednesday's work. Joseph noted that they will "probably" receive veteran rest days on Wednesdays.

"Just getting the extra treatment [and] extra rest was critical for those two," Joseph said.