The Broncos announced Jared Crick and other inactives 90 minutes before kickoff.

DENVER — Defensive end Jared Crick is among the Broncos' seven inactive players for their season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Rookie nose tackle Tyrique Jarrett was activated to the active roster Monday and received a jersey for Monday night's game.

The Broncos' complete inactive list is as follows: