Broncos, Briefly: Thursday, April 12, 2018

[T]here's plenty of running-back talent beyond Barkley. Georgia's combo of Sony Michel and Nick Chubb, along with LSU's Derrius Guice, USC's Ronald Jones II, San Diego State's Rashaad Penny and Auburn's Kerryon Johnson all have No. 1 back potential and could be selected before the second round is over.

Five things you should know about the Broncos' preseason schedule (Nicki Jhabvala, The Athletic)

The Week 1 game will be the Broncos’ second preseason opener at home in the last 22 years. It will also be their 13th all-time meeting with the Vikings (Minnesota leads the series 7-5) and their first since 2010.

Broncos Film Room: Inside Bill Musgrave's “Swipe” Concept (Ted Nguyen, The Athletic)

“Swipe” made it's way from Oregon to the NFL because of how effective and explosive it was. Musgrave took it, tweaked it, and got tons of mileage out of it in Oakland. Now, it'll likely be a staple in the Broncos' offense in 2018.

Mel Kiper's 2018 'Grade: A' three-round mock draft (Mel Kiper, ESPN)

Round 1 (5): Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

Mayfield is extremely talented and the type of quarterback who makes his teammates better.