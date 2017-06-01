Broncos, Briefly: Sunday, May 28, 2017

A quick look at the recent buzz on the Denver Broncos.

New Orleans tough: How C. Henderson’s past has him prepared to be a future Broncos star (Cameron Wolfe, Denver Post)

Denver’s third-round draft pick wants that “welcome to the NFL” hit. He wants to run over somebody.

Broncos and Chiefs have same question at quarterback: Gunslinger or game manager? (Mark Kiszla, Denver Post)

When John Elway speaks, even a knucklehead like me can understand the Broncos want to give Lynch every chance to win the starting job.

Broncos rookie D. Henderson overcame odds and has degree to prove it (Mike Klis, 9News)

De’Angelo Henderson came out of college this year as the Joe DiMaggio of running backs.

Broncos work through growing pains of third new offense in four years (Jeff Legwold, ESPN)

That means in theory there should be some familiarity this time around for some of the Broncos. In theory, anyway.

Toby the Bernese mountain dog, beloved Broncos and Loveland Ski Area pet, has died (Oscar Contreras, KMGH)

His owner, Dustin Schaefer, posted the sad news to Facebook early Friday morning.