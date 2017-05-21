Up Next
Broncos, Briefly: Sunday, May 21, 2017

Posted 28 minutes ago

By DenverBroncos.com

A quick look at the recent buzz on the Denver Broncos.

Start of OTAs means Lynch must start chasing down Siemian for Broncos QB job (Mike Klis, 9News)
Paxton Lynch must start competing this week.

Gabe Richesson brings Broncos’ ‘Aptitude for Destruction’ to Denver (Nicki Jhabvala, Denver Post)
The custom works, all portraits with colorful imagery to depict the players’ motives and influences, were created solely for the exhibition and relied heavily on the players’ input, as does nearly every commissioned piece by Richesson.

Joseph insists Broncos team ‘isn’t broken’ (Jeremy Bergman, NFL.com)
Rumors of the Denver Broncos' demise have been greatly exaggerated, according to their new skipper.

 