  Sat., Jun. 03, 2017 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM MDT Salute to Fans Tour
    Salute to Fans Tour: Fort Collins
    June 3, 2017
    Budweiser Brewery Experience
    2351 Busch Dr, Fort Collins, CO 80524
    Click here for more information.
  Sun., Sep. 03, 2017 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM MDT Salute to Fans Tour
    Salute to Fans Tour: Denver
    September 3, 2017
    Sports Authority Field at Mile High
    Click here for more information.
Broncos, Briefly: Saturday, May 20, 2017

Posted 6 hours ago

By DenverBroncos.com

A quick look at the recent buzz on the Denver Broncos.

NFL draft trade retrospective (Chris Burke, SI.com)
Connecting the dots through the entirety of this move is fascinating.

ESPN play-by-play announced Beth Mowins talks Broncos-Chargers and breaking barriers (Nicki Jhabvala, Denver Post)
The veteran sportscaster, who recently signed a multiyear extension with ESPN, will join Rex Ryan in the booth and do the play-by-play for the Broncos’ season opener against the Chargers, the second game on the network’s Monday Night double-header.

AFC West Reset (John Breech, CBS Sports)
It's probably safe to say that no other division in football has had a weirder offseason than the AFC West. 