Defining Moments: Broncos 20, Packers 17

DENVER — In the Broncos’ 20-17 win over the Green Bay Packers, these were the plays that defined the game.

1. The Vonster returns

On third-and-7 from the Denver 23-yard line, Aaron Rodgers dropped back to pass and looked to give the Packers the lead. Von Miller , appearing in his first action of the 2017 preseason, made that attempt a little more difficult. Miller spun by backup right tackle Kyle Murphy, and Rodgers fell to the grass as Miller reached him. The 11-yard sack pushed the Packers backward and created a challenging 52-yard field goal attempt for Mason Crosby, but he still managed to give Green Bay a 3-0 lead.

2. Finding the end zone

Trevor Siemian struggled early in Saturday’s game, as he overthrew Demaryius Thomas midway through the first quarter and was picked off by safety Kentrell Brice. On the next drive, though, the Broncos pieced some plays together via C.J. Anderson runs and a 16-yard Siemian scramble. Then, Siemian found Taylor on third down. A week after hitting Taylor for a touchdown on a back-shoulder throw, Siemian tossed one up to Taylor down the right sideline. The third-year wide receiver high-pointed the ball and came down with a highlight-reel catch that set up a C.J. Anderson touchdown run.

3. A Sharp route