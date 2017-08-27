Zach Kerr out 'a couple weeks'; Will Parks practices Monday

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Quarterback Paxton Lynch headlined Head Coach Vance Joseph’s injury update Monday after practice, but Joseph updated the status of several other key players, as well:

Defensive end Zach Kerr

Kerr bruised his knee against the Packers and will be out “a couple weeks,” per Joseph.

Joseph said the team would not make any corresponding roster moves for depth along the defensive line.

“It’s a short-term issue,” Joseph said. “Zach should be [out] a couple weeks — that won’t change anything for us.”

Safety Will Parks

Parks suffered a hip pointer during Saturday’s game against the Packers. He practiced Monday, and Joseph said he was fine.

Running back Jamaal Charles

Charles, who carried the ball four times for 27 yards and caught two passes for 15 yards, felt no aftereffects following the game. He was checked for a concussion during the second quarter, but he was cleared to return to action.

“Jamaal came out of the game fine,” Joseph said. “He felt great the next morning. … It was fun to see him play and take some contact and catch the ball and pass protect and just play football for the first time in a long time. But he came out of it fine.”

Center Matt Paradis

Joseph said Paradis also came out OK after his first preseason action.

Defensive end Derek Wolfe

The Broncos’ defensive end did not play Saturday against the Packers, but Joseph said his recovery from a sprained ankle was moving in the right direction.

“[Wolfe] made a lot of progress last week,” Joseph said. “The week before he was kind of so-so, but he made a lot of progress. He’s out of the boot. He’s walking in normal shoes.”

Defensive end Jared Crick

The anchor of the defensive line opposite Wolfe also missed Saturday’s game. Joseph said Crick is “doing better every day.” Both he and Wolfe are expected to play in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers.