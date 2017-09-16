Wolfe inspires Broncos to dominant day in the trenches against Dallas

So when Head Coach Vance Joseph ceded the floor to Wolfe during a team meeting the night before the game at the team hotel, everyone took note.
The team, energized by the speech, bought in, and less than 24 hours later, Wolfe's words became reality.
In the 42-17 win, the Broncos held Dallas' vaunted rushing attack to 40 rushing yards, including just 8 yards for the NFL's reigning leading rusher, Ezekiel Elliott.
The last time Elliott was held to fewer than 10 yards in a game?
"Never," Elliott said.
And after hearing all week about how good the Cowboys' run game is, Wolfe was thrilled that the Broncos could quiet the chatter.
"I feed off of it." Wolfe said. "We feed off of it as a defense, as a team. Look at what our offense did today. I told the whole team last night that we need to flip the switch on them: 'We're going to run the ball down their throats. We're going to shut their run game down, and that's how we win this game.' And we did that."
But Wolfe wasn't satisfied.
Wolfe's other prediction — that the Broncos would emerge from the game with the more dominant ground attack — also came true. Denver rushed for 178 yards, moving the chains 11 times on the ground and helping eat up nearly 34 minutes.
"Defensively, we stopped the run and the offense had 100-something on them," Peko said. "So we kind of flipped the script on them.
"That's what Wolfe was saying we were going to do to them."