Why it happened: Broncos 24, Chargers 21

The Broncos held off the Chargers in a thriller to capture the win Monday night.

DENVER -- In the end, the Broncos survived.

For the 111th time in Broncos history, they held on to a lead of 17 or more points in the fourth quarter, but this time, it went down to the last, nail-biting seconds before they escaped with a 24-21 win over the Los Angeles Chargers to start their season 1-0 for the sixth consecutive year.

Why did the Broncos win?

BECAUSE SHELBY HARRIS CAME UP BIG

He was forced into extensive rotational work on the defensive line because of injuries, but he made the play of a lifetime on Younghoe Koo's attempt at a game-winning 44-yard field-goal attempt, bursting through Dan Feeney to block the kick and preserve Denver's win.

BECAUSE TREVOR SIEMIAN SHOOK IT OFF

On the first play of the Broncos' second possession, he flirted with disaster, throwing a pass that landed squarely in the grasp of Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward, who had a near-certain pick-six in front of him if he could just bring in the football. But Hayward bobbled it and the pass fell harmlessly away.

Given that reprieve, Siemian promptly settled in and guide the Broncos on a 13-play, 70-yard drive that saw him complete a pair of third-down passes -- including a 5-yard touchdown pass to Bennie Fowler that saw him take advantage of a free play that froze Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, rolling right to locate Fowler in the end zone.

Siemian did a good job capitalizing on mismatches on the drive. His first pass to Fowler during the series came when he saw him matched up with Chargers edge rusher Melvin Ingram. Simon hit Fowler for a 10-yard gain on third-and-7 to keep the drive moving.

BECAUSE THE GROUND GAME CARRIED ITS MOMENTUM FORWARD

The holes that were there for C.J. Anderson and Jamaal Charles in the preseason were present again for the two running backs for most of the night, especially in the first half.

Anderson and Charles combeind for 121 rushing yards on 30 carries, good for a 4.0-yards-per-carry average.

BECAUSE THE TIGHT ENDS CAME UP HUGE

Virgil Green , Jeff Heuerman and A.J. Derby were unleashed in the passing game in a big way Monday night, combining for 98 yards on five receptions, beginning with Heuerman's 20-yard catch on the Broncos' first touchdown drive midway through the first quarter.

Green's catch was the biggest in terms of significance and distance -- a 44-yard grab in the fourth quarter that came seconds after Travis Benjamin's 38-yard touchdown reception had trimmed the Broncos' lead to just three points. Green made the grab despite tight coverage at the numbers, giving the Broncos their longest gain of the night and pushing them into field-goal range.

BECAUSE THE DEFENSE "SPRINKLED SOME SUGAR"