Why it happened: Bills 26, Broncos 16

The Broncos were unable to overcome turnovers and penalties Sunday and fell to the Bills 26-16.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Denver’s undefeated start came crashing down in a 26-16 loss to the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on Sunday.

Denver outgained the Bills, averaged 1.2 more yards per play, had more first downs, averaged more than twice as many yards per carry (4.8 yards to 2.3) and still fell on a frustrating afternoon.

Why did the Broncos lose?

BECAUSE THE BRONCOS COULDN’T MAXIMIZE THEIR OPPORTUNITIES

After a slow start to the game with a pair of drives that ended in punts, the Broncos built some momentum in the middle third of the contest, marching into the red zone four times in a five-possession stretch that went from the first to the third quarter.

But the Broncos came up with only 16 points of a possible 28 from those drives. Another march inside the Buffalo 25-yard line ended in an interception, leaving the Broncos with 16 of a possible 35 points on drives that entered scoring range.

BECAUSE THEY LOST THE TURNOVER BATTLE

Two second-half interceptions helped doom the Broncos’ hopes. The first interception, which came when Siemian rolled left and threw into traffic looking for Bennie Fowler III , didn’t cost the Broncos anything, as the defense came up with a three-and-out that was aided by a Bills holding penalty on the first snap.

But the second interception was the game-changer. The Broncos were trailing, 23-16, but had momentum, having driven to the Buffalo 24-yard line after a series that saw a pair of passes to Demaryius Thomas for 32 yards and a 12-yard Jamaal Charles sprint.

Siemian faced pressure from Eddie Yarbrough and looked to his right, floating up a pass for Fowler that Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White intercepted. Buffalo capitalized, bleeding seven minutes, 30 seconds from the clock on the subsequent drive to a Steven Hauschka field goal.

BECAUSE OF COSTLY PENALTIES

With five minutes remaining in the second quarter, Cody Latimer sprinted downfield to blow up a Brandon Tate punt return. With De’Angelo Henderson providing an assist, Latimer and Henderson stopped Tate for an 8-yard loss, giving the Broncos a net of 58 yards on Riley Dixon ’s punt, forcing the Bills to start their ensuing possession at their 31-yard line.

Or so it seemed.

Back upfield, a flag sat on the turf. Jamal Carter was called for an illegal-formation penalty, causing a do-over. Riley Dixon’s 43-yard punt was returned 17 yards, giving the Bills possession at the Denver 32-yard line.

The penalty was officially 5 yards, but in effect, it was 37 yards. It flipped the field, and set up a 49-yard Hauschka field goal —- which followed a drive that didn’t even require a Bills first down.

Another penalty drew the Broncos’ ire and put them in a deficit from which they couldn’t recover.