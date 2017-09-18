Vote for Trevor Siemian and C.J. Anderson as the FedEx Air & Ground players of the week

Quarterbacks Trevor Siemian , Tom Brady (Patriots), Derek Carr (Raiders) and running backs C.J. Anderson , Carlos Hyde (49ers) and Derrick Henry (Titans) are the nominees for FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week for Week 2, the NFL announced today.

The NFL’s top performing quarterbacks and running backs count on fans to vote for the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week — just like you can count on FedEx Ground for fast and affordable shipping. Voting for this week’s winners is open until Thursday at 1 p.m. MT at NFL.com/FedEx. Fans can also vote on Twitter using #AirandGround and the nominee’s last name.

As part of a continued commitment by FedEx to serve local communities, a weekly $2,000 donation will be made in the name of both of the FedEx Air & Ground winners to the USO through FedEx Cares. The donation will be used to support USO programs that keep service members connected to family, home and country as they depart the military and find a new path in civilian life.

Fans may also vote for Siemian as the Clutch Performer of the Week through Friday at 1 p.m. MT. The clutch performer of the week shows strength in key moments.