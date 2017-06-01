Vance Joseph updates Shaquil Barrett's status

"We received good news this morning when doctors informed us that Shaq’s injured hip will not require surgery and can be treated conservatively," Joseph said. "It’s a tough break losing him for at least the next few months, but we’re still counting on him being a big part of our team in 2017. I have no doubt Shaq will work very hard during his rehab. We’re looking forward to getting him back on the field when he’s healthy.”
Barrett has been a rotational reserve edge rusher for the Broncos since joining the team in 2014 as a college free agent. In the previous two seasons, he totaled seven sacks, 86 total tackles and five forced fumbles. Following DeMarcus Ware’s retirement after the 2016 season, Barrett is expected to have a larger role in a rotation that includes