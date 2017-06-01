Vance Joseph updates Shaquil Barrett's status

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After suffering a hip injury, outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett will not need surgery but he will miss "the next few months," Head Coach Vance Joseph said Wednesday.

"We received good news this morning when doctors informed us that Shaq’s injured hip will not require surgery and can be treated conservatively," Joseph said. "It’s a tough break losing him for at least the next few months, but we’re still counting on him being a big part of our team in 2017. I have no doubt Shaq will work very hard during his rehab. We’re looking forward to getting him back on the field when he’s healthy.”