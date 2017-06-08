Tyler Polumbus named sideline reporter as KOA NewsRadio makes changes to game-day crew

The former offensive tackle will have a new role on Sundays.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – Former Broncos offensive tackle Tyler Polumbus is returning to the sidelines of Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

The eight-year NFL veteran, who retired following the Broncos’ 2015 Super Bowl 50 win, will join KOA NewsRadio’s game-day coverage as the sideline reporter.

Changes are a coming... Very excited to be joining the @Broncos Broadcast team with Dave Logan and @1RickLewis! This will be fun. pic.twitter.com/clqbG4ovtr — Tyler Polumbus (@Tyler_Polumbus) June 9, 2017

The Cherry Creek High School and University of Colorado alumnus played three seasons with the Broncos and most recently served as a co-host of a morning radio show on 104.3 The Fan.

Polumbus will replace Andy Lindahl as the sideline reporter, which is just one of the broadcast spots that will see change in 2017.

Rick Lewis, who hosts a show on KOA’s FM sister station, will provide the station’s color commentary alongside longtime play-by-play announcer Dave Logan.

Lewis replaces former Broncos wide receiver Ed McCaffrey, who announced his departure in April.