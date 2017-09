The Broncos' quarterback threw for four touchdowns in a Week 2 win over the Cowboys.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — On the heels of a big Week 2 performance, quarterback Trevor Siemian added another honor Friday after he was chosen as the NFL’s Clutch Performer of the Week.

Siemian threw for 231 yards and four touchdowns in the Broncos’ 42-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

The Broncos’ second-year quarterback was also honored Thursday when he and running back C.J. Anderson were chosen as the FedEx Air and Ground Players of the Week.

The Clutch Performer of the Week is chosen from a group of players who show strength in key moments.