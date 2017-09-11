Steve Atwater, John Lynch, Rod Smith among Broncos' 2018 modern-era Hall of Fame nominees

Of the 108 modern-era Hall of Fame nominees for the 2018 class, 13 played or coached for the Broncos at one point in their career.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced on Tuesday the names of 108 former NFL players and coaches considered modern era nominees for the class of 2018. Of the 108, 13 played or coaches for the Broncos at some point in their career.

S Steve Atwater

Years with Broncos: 1989-98

Denver accolades: two First-Team All-Pro selections (1991-92), one Second-Team All-Pro selection (1996), eight Pro Bowls (1990-96, '98), NFL 1990s All-Decade Team, two-time Super Bowl champion (XXXII, XXXIII), Ring of Fame inductee (2005)

S Brian Dawkins

Years with Broncos: 2009-11

Denver accolades: two Pro Bowls (2009, '11), one Second-Team All-Pro selection (2009), NFL 2000s All-Decade Team

LB Seth Joyner

Years with Broncos: 1998

Denver accolades: Super Bowl champion (XXXII)

CB Ty Law

Years with Broncos: 2009

S John Lynch

Years with Broncos: 2004-07

Denver accolades: four Pro Bowls (2004-07), Ring of Fame inductee (2016)

LB Karl Mecklenburg

Years with Broncos: 1983-94

Denver accolades: four All-AFC and All-NFL selections (1985-87, '89), six Pro Bowls (1985-87, '89, '91, '93), Ring of Fame inductee (2001)

C Tom Nalen

Years with Broncos: 1994-2008

Denver accolades: two First-Team All-Pro selections (2000, '03), one Second-Team All-Pro (1999), five Pro Bowls (1997-2000, '03), NFL Offensive Lineman of the Year (2003), two-time Super Bowl champion (XXXII, XXXIII), Ring of Fame inductee (1994-2008)

DT/DE Michael Dean Perry

Years with Broncos: 1995-97

Denver accolades: one Pro Bowl (1996)

Head coach Dan Reeves

Years with Broncos: 1981-92

Denver accolades: Ring of Fame inductee (2014), second in most overall wins in franchise history (117), .596 overall win percentage, five division titles, seven playoff wins, three Super Bowl appearances

DE Simeon Rice

Years with Broncos: 2007

S Dennis Smith

Years with Broncos: 1981-94

Denver accolades: Four All-NFL selections (1985-86, '89, '93), six Pro Bowls (1985-86, '89-91, '93), Ring of Fame inductee (2001)

DE Neil Smith

Years with Broncos: 1997-99

Denver accolades: one Second-Team All-Pro (1997), one Pro Bowl (1997), NFL 1990s All-Decade Team, two-time Super Bowl champion (XXXII, XXXIII)

WR Rod Smith

Years with Broncos: 1994-2007

Accolades: Three Pro Bowls (2000-01, '05), holds franchise records in career receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, Ring of Fame inductee (2012)

The Broncos' 1983 first-round pick, guard/tackle Chris Hinton, is also a nominee. Denver selected Hinton fourth overall before trading him to the Colts in the deal that sent John Elway to Denver.