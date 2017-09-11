Steve Atwater, John Lynch, Rod Smith among Broncos' 2018 modern-era Hall of Fame nominees

S Steve Atwater
Years with Broncos: 1989-98
Denver accolades: two First-Team All-Pro selections (1991-92), one Second-Team All-Pro selection (1996), eight Pro Bowls (1990-96, '98), NFL 1990s All-Decade Team, two-time Super Bowl champion (XXXII, XXXIII), Ring of Fame inductee (2005)
S Brian Dawkins
Years with Broncos: 2009-11
Denver accolades: two Pro Bowls (2009, '11), one Second-Team All-Pro selection (2009), NFL 2000s All-Decade Team
LB Seth Joyner
Years with Broncos: 1998
Denver accolades: Super Bowl champion (XXXII)
CB Ty Law
Years with Broncos: 2009
Years with Broncos: 2004-07
Denver accolades: four Pro Bowls (2004-07), Ring of Fame inductee (2016)
LB Karl Mecklenburg
Years with Broncos: 1983-94
Denver accolades: four All-AFC and All-NFL selections (1985-87, '89), six Pro Bowls (1985-87, '89, '91, '93), Ring of Fame inductee (2001)
C Tom Nalen
Years with Broncos: 1994-2008
Denver accolades: two First-Team All-Pro selections (2000, '03), one Second-Team All-Pro (1999), five Pro Bowls (1997-2000, '03), NFL Offensive Lineman of the Year (2003), two-time Super Bowl champion (XXXII, XXXIII), Ring of Fame inductee (1994-2008)
DT/DE Michael Dean Perry
Years with Broncos: 1995-97
Denver accolades: one Pro Bowl (1996)
Head coach Dan Reeves
Years with Broncos: 1981-92
Denver accolades: Ring of Fame inductee (2014), second in most overall wins in franchise history (117), .596 overall win percentage, five division titles, seven playoff wins, three Super Bowl appearances
DE Simeon Rice
Years with Broncos: 2007
Years with Broncos: 1981-94
Denver accolades: Four All-NFL selections (1985-86, '89, '93), six Pro Bowls (1985-86, '89-91, '93), Ring of Fame inductee (2001)
DE Neil Smith
Years with Broncos: 1997-99
Denver accolades: one Second-Team All-Pro (1997), one Pro Bowl (1997), NFL 1990s All-Decade Team, two-time Super Bowl champion (XXXII, XXXIII)
WR Rod Smith
Years with Broncos: 1994-2007
Accolades: Three Pro Bowls (2000-01, '05), holds franchise records in career receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, Ring of Fame inductee (2012)
The Broncos' 1983 first-round pick, guard/tackle Chris Hinton, is also a nominee. Denver selected Hinton fourth overall before trading him to the Colts in the deal that sent John Elway to Denver.