Ron Leary clears concussion protocol ahead of matchup vs. Cowboys

Ron Leary is still listed as questionable to play Sunday, however.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — With a little more than 24 hours remaining before a matchup with his previous team, guard Ron Leary cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, the team announced Saturday.

Leary, who suffered the concussion late in the Broncos' Week 1 victory over the Chargers, is still listed as questionable to play Sunday against the Cowboys.

The six-year veteran attended practices throughout the week, but he participated only on Friday in a limited capacity as he progressed through the protocol.

With Leary's help, the Broncos hope to continue to establish themselves as an effective and efficient force on the ground while improving their pass protection. Denver ranked fifth in rushing yards in Week 1.