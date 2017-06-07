OTA Day 10 takeaways

He's active on multiple special-teams units, just as he was last year before injuries struck. But his primary value comes on offense. He's the only full-time fullback on the roster and has a versatile skill set, with proficiency as a blocker, a short-yardage runner and as a short-area target in space coming out of the backfield.
On Thursday as the offense tried to work its way out from the shadow of the goalposts, he got the call on multiple running plays, showing his versatility.
"We're passing a lot more, but there's room for the fullback," Janovich said.
Janovich's role is "pretty similar" to what it was last year, he said as he met the media after Thursday's organized team activity, which was the final one of the offseason.
But as
"You've got to kind of know a little bit of everything," Janovich said. "They're trying to see what you can do and who does it the best so they can change things around.
"They just wan't versatile guys. You can get on the field if you can do multiple things."
That could play right into Janovich's hands. In addition to multiple carries, he caught passes from both
What else happened during the final OTA of 2017?
... Lynch was solid right from the start, hitting WR Bennie Fowler on his first pass to move the chains in a second-and-7 situation. Lynch did a good job fielding a low snap and making a quick read to find Fowler as he streaked across the field a few yards past the line of scrimmage. Fowler kept his stride and turned upfield for a long gain.
Lynch also did a good job keeping his cool under the pass rush. In a third-and-10 situation, he stood tall in the pocket as
... QB
... Situational work continued Thursday as the Broncos worked a variety of scenarios, including “four-minute” offense and defense.
In the battle of the No. 1 units, outstanding penetration from the defensive line forced the offense into a loss of 4 yards on the first two plays and a subsequent third-down stop.
The No. 2 defense stopped the second-team offense on third-and-3, as
Only the No. 3 offense moved the chains. The key play came before the first snap, when Sloter's hard cadence caused a defensive encroachment penalty that set up a first-and-5. RB
... DE
... NT
... Parks also posted what would have been a sack under game conditions, bursting into the backfield to get to Sloter before he could throw.
... Rookie WR
... The Broncos will reconvene Tuesday for their three-day mandatory minicamp before taking a six-week break. The first training-camp practice can take place no earlier than Thursday, July 27 -- two weeks before the preseason opener at Chicago.