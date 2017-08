Running injury updates from the Broncos' preseason game against the Packers.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Defensive end Zach Kerr exited Saturday’s game against the Packers after a teammate rolled onto the back of his legs while making a tackle.

Trainers helped Kerr to his feet, and he walked slowly to the sideline. They continued to evaluate Kerr on the bench as the defense held Green Bay to a field goal.

The Broncos announced Kerr was questionable to return.