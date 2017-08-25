Goals of the game: Broncos-Packers

DENVER -- The quarterback position is settled;
"We chose Trevor because he performed better," Head Coach Vance Joseph said. "That’s really it. That’s the truth."
Beyond Siemian, competition remains lively at some spots throughout the depth chart with some battles potentially in play through the preseason finale next Thursday against Arizona.
But the primary task is simple: Lay the groundwork to be ready for the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 11. Everything Joseph has planned this week has revolved around simulating a regular-season week to get his team ready. The fact that the opponent is a team that was in the NFC Championship Game last January only helps matters.
“I think it’s huge for us because of who we’re playing," Joseph said. "It’s a playoff-type team. It’s a top-five offense. It’s an aggressive defense that turns the ball over. For us, it’s going to be a real test.
"Obviously, being the third game, it’s our first real game plan of the season. So, it’s important who we’re playing and how we’re going to play. It’s huge for us.”
What are the goals of the game?
"I’m D-F-W: I’m down for whatever," Miller said after Tuesday's practice. "Whatever Coach [Joseph] wants me to do, I’m going to be ready to go."
Joseph did not specify how much he would use Miller, but did say that he wanted to protect Miller, who did not play in either of the first two preseason games.
2. See back-to-back solid games from the D-line
The play of
Charles is poised to make his Broncos preseason debut, and Joseph said this week that the 10-year veteran running back will play "a lot" Saturday night, breaking into action at some point during the first 15 offensive snaps.
"I just want to see, is it Jamaal? We’re going to see," fellow running back
How Charles is used will be fascinating. In practice, he has been as effective catching passes as carrying the football, just like he was in Kansas City.
"Jamaal is a special player and we know that," Anderson said. "The opportunity that he is going to get this weekend is a going to be exciting. Hopefully, with me and him switching off and on, we can put the one-two punch together."
4. Gain clarity at left guard
For a second consecutive game,
"Both guys are playing well," Joseph said. "It’s going to be tight."
5. Stay healthy
The injuries to New England's Julian Edelman and Kansas City's Spencer Ware in Friday night's action provided a reminder that all other priorities are secondary to emerging from the preseason healthy.