Garett Bolles 'week-to-week' with a bone bruise

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The morning after the Broncos defeated the Cowboys 42-17, Denver received good news on the injury front.

Offensive tackle Garett Bolles , who was carted off in the third quarter with a lower leg injury, will not miss the remainder of the 2017 season.

“We got some good news,” Head Coach Vance Joseph told Orange and Blue 760 on Monday. “It’s a bone bruise, and it’s week-to-week.”

The Broncos’ 2017 first-round draft pick was making his second career start when a Dallas defender inadvertently made contact with his ankle on a run play. Bolles was helped to his feet by trainers but did not put any weight on his foot. After sitting down in the cart, several teammates came over to visit an emotional Bolles.

The Utah product waived to the crowd as he was driven off the field. He emerged after the game with crutches and a walking boot.

Bolles won the starting left tackle job in training camp after being selected with the 20th-overall pick in April’s NFL draft.

The Broncos will move ahead, at least for the moment, without Bolles. Denver heads to Buffalo for a Sunday matchup and will then host the Oakland Raiders on Oct. 1.

Denver receives its bye in Week 5 before returning to play against the New York Giants in Week 6.