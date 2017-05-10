Garett Bolles, four other Broncos sign rookie contracts

Just three draft picks remain unsigned.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – Five of the Broncos’ eight draft picks have signed their contracts.

First-round pick Garett Bolles , fifth-round pick Jake Butt , sixth-round draft pick De’Angelo Henderson and seventh-round pick Chad Kelly all signed their rookie deals Thursday.

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie , the Broncos’ other fifth-round selection, put pen to paper Tuesday.

Bolles will be expected to compete immediately for the starting left tackle position. He was a second-team All-American in 2016 at Utah.

Butt has 7 touchdowns and more than 1,000 yards combined over his final two seasons at Michigan. He was named the Big Ten Tight End of the Year during each of his prior two campaigns.

McKenzie is a 5-foot-8, 164-pound receiver with punt-return potential. The Georgia product was nicknamed the “Human Joystick.”

Henderson, a running back out of Coastal Carolina, set several NCAA rushing marks and scored a touchdown in a Division I-record 35 straight games.

Kelly started the last two seasons at Mississippi, where he threw for 6,800 yards and tossed 50 touchdown passes against 21 interceptions. He is not expected to practice until August because of a wrist injury he suffered while preparing for his Pro Day workout.