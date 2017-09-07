Fan info for Monday night's game: Wear orange, enjoy Judah & the Lion

Wear orange for Monday night's game, and get ready for Judah & the Lion to take the stage at halftime.

DENVER — The Denver Broncos encourage all fans to wear orange during Monday night’s game, presented by Bud Light, against the Los Angeles Chargers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High (8:20 p.m. MDT kickoff). The community partner of the game is Project PAVE.

As part of the festivities, Bud Light will be providing rally towels to all fans aged 21-and-up.

Nashville based band Judah & the Lion will be performing live during Monday’s halftime show. The independent recording artists will also headline the iHeart Radio Broncos Block Party on Sunday, Sept. 24, at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

Project PAVE

Project PAVE, founded in 1986, works to empower youth and end the cycle of relationship violence through innovative intervention and prevention education programming. True Man, Project PAVE’s healthy masculinity character development curriculum, has been a part of the Broncos Futures Football program for middle school students since 2015.

For more information on Denver Broncos Community programs and partnerships, please visit www.DenverBroncos.com/Community.

There are several other gameday elements detailed in the timeline below:

Pregame

2 p.m. — Parking Lot C opens for early tailgating

3 p.m. — All parking lots open

To minimize inconveniences and traffic delays, fans arriving after 4 p.m. without a parking permit should avoid all roads in and around the immediate stadium area. Fans are advised to proceed directly to off-site parking lots such as the Pepsi Center and the Auraria Campus. For more information on alternative game day parking options, please visit www.sportsauthorityfieldatmilehigh.com/stadium-information/parking-transportation.

2:30-7 p.m. — Mile High Monument open

A structure built to honor the rich history of Mile High Stadium, the 3,000-square foot monument is approximately 1/8 the size of the original Mile High Stadium and offers fans a look into the history and greatest moments at the venue, which served as the Broncos home stadium from 1960-2000.

4:20-7:20 p.m. — Noble Energy Sports Legends Mall open

Features special bar service from Bud Light Build a Bar. Denver chef Troy Guard will serve as the celebrity chef. The owner of more than 10 Denver-area restaurants, Guard is the long-time Denver Broncos chef representative at the annual Taste of the NFL event and will act as the lead chef for Taste of the Broncos on Monday, Sept. 18. Former Broncos running back Reuben Droughns will be in attendance. Miles Lee Band will provide entertainment.

4:30 p.m. — Mile High Mountain Village opens (access through Gate 4)

All-You-Can Eat Tailgate with 2-for-1 beer, prizes, visits from Miles the Mascot, alumni and cheerleaders. It is $20 a game pre-order prior to game day and $25 the day of the game. Entry to Mountain Village is only valid with a gameday ticket. Sales will end at 6:00 p.m., but the tailgate will remain open until 6:30 p.m. Gate 4 of Mountain Village will be open to fans as a free option.

5:30 p.m. — Premium gates open

6:30 p.m. — All stadium gates open

Pregame (in-stadium)

7:55 p.m. — Pre-game entertainment begins, including:

Stampede Drumline

Denver Broncos Cheerleaders

Thunderstorm

Parade of Colors

Team introductions

National anthem

Kayla Hruby, Broomfield High School Senior, will perform the National Anthem. In addition, Challenger, a live bald eagle will fly from the upper level to the field during the Anthem. The flag holders during the Anthem will be composed of first-responders, both active and retired.

8:20 p.m. — Kickoff

Halftime — Judah & the Lion

Alternative band Judah and the Lion from will perform during the halftime show. The live performance will also feature the U.S. Army drill team.