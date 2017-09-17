Even after big game, players show up to make a difference at Taste of the Broncos

They’re long, tough, physical contests — and players often need to recover after a Sunday afternoon spent on the field.
Perhaps that what makes the Broncos’ involvement in Monday’s Taste of the Broncos event so impressive.
Just over 24 hours after their Week 2 game concluded, more than 30 players were at Sports Authority Field at Mile High to support the third annual event.
That sort of commitment from players may not be commonplace in every NFL city, but it’s what outside linebacker
“That just shows what type of team we have,” Miller said. “We’ve always been like that, whether it’s [for] a player’s foundation [or] anything. Anything we can do to give back to the community, we pretty much do.”
Safety
“It’s a testament to how hard we work,” Parks said, “but at the same time how hard we know these fans come out to support us. It means so much to us to come out here and put a lot of smiles on people’s faces, kind of meet the people behind the scenes and a lot of people who’ve been season ticket holders for so long. It’s a blessing to be out here.”
The Broncos will get a well-deserved off day on Tuesday, but on Monday, they did their part to help the 1-in-7 Coloradans who worry where and when they will get their next meal.
In long snapper
“I think being an NFL player means you give back to the community and you get out and get to see the people that support you on Sunday, Monday and Thursday,” Kreiter said. “So it’s nice to get out and I think it’s nice for us to take a step back from our jobs and just kind of enjoy an event like this and have fun, eat some great food, interact with everybody and just spend time away from football, but yet, with your football family still.”