Elway, Miller, Siemian among almost 40 Broncos confirmed for Taste of the Broncos

Many of the Broncos' biggest names are confirmed as special guests for Taste of the Broncos.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — If you've ever wanted the chance to meet the biggest names on the Broncos, Taste of the Broncos will likely be your best shot this year.

President of Football Operations/General Manager John Elway, outside linebacker Von Miller , quarterback Trevor Siemian and cornerback Chris Harris Jr. are just four of the nearly 40 special guests confirmed to take part in the specialty tailgate event on Sept. 18 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

Fans will have the opportunity to taste food and drinks alongside the members of the Broncos at the 30 booths run by local restaurants, and some will mingle with guests over appetizers and drinks at the VIP pre-event portion in the Broncos' home locker room.

The event, which benefits Denver Broncos Charities and community partner Food Bank of the Rockies, has helped provide more than 525,000 meals to people in need through the foundation since 2015, the first year of Taste of the Broncos.

"You get [introduced to] new restaurants and support [the Food Bank of the Rockies] and what they're doing, and it's a good way for them to get their business out, too," said Harris, who has participated in the event every year. "It's a great help for them and I know they appreciate it."

For more information on the event and how to buy tickets, please visit DenverBroncos.com/taste.