Dungy, Harrison look to Trevor Siemian to make Broncos' passing attack more explosive

At least, that’s what a couple of NFL legends think.
"To me, again, it's going to be the quarterback play," said former Buccaneers and Colts head coach Tony Dungy during a "Football Night in America" conference call. "They've got a running game with runners who can make things happen, they've got a defense that's going to keep them in ball games and give them field position. Everybody is going to clamp down and try to play them tight and … force the quarterback to make plays to beat them."
"He's going to have to step up and make plays down the field," Dungy said. "I'm sure [Offensive Coordinator] Coach [Mike] McCoy will have some things in place to take shots down the field, but it's going to depend on Trevor Siemian really operating at a high level. If he does, then they're going to be very, very tough to beat. But he's going to have to prove to people he can be the difference-maker."
Fellow studio analyst and former Patriots safety Rodney Harrison agreed with Dungy on those points, but he added that he can see Siemian’s potential paying off.
"[If] you're asking me if the Denver Broncos can win the division with Trevor Siemian, I believe they can," Harrison said. "I think their defense is good enough. Coach [Dungy] talked about being able to hit the passes downfield, but also not turning the ball over, making sure that you protect your quarterback and try to get some semblance of a run game. They have to be a little bit more patient with the run game and take a little pressure off the quarterback, but you can't hide the quarterback. He's a starting quarterback in the National Football League for a reason. You have to see if he can play."