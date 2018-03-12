'Drinking through a firehose': Could a rookie quarterback handle being Denver's starter in 2018?

Can he play right away? Will he be ready to start Week 1?
Josh Rosen, Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen and Sam Darnold each addressed some variation of that question Friday in Indianapolis as they took turns at center stage of the 2018 NFL Combine.
Rosen said he would “absolutely” be ready to take over the reins for his team, but he noted he would simply try to be the best at whatever his coach asked — whether that meant being a starter or a backup.
Mayfield echoed Rosen’s sentiment that he could be ready to start for a team Week 1.
“[I’m] very prepared,” Mayfield said. “I think my journey and my career has showed that. I’m going to put all the work I can into it before and be ready for my chance. Whatever opportunity I get, I’m going to take advantage of it. As soon as I get drafted, I’m [going] to dive into that playbook and start moving forward.”
He also said he wouldn’t be content to simply accept a backup position.
Darnold took a more reserved approach when asked if he’d be comfortable as a backup, saying it would be his organization’s choice “of what to do with me when I get there.” Regardless of his position on the depth chart, he said he’d be ready to make the most of the opportunity.
“I think I’m ready [to play as a rookie],” Darnold said. “Obviously there’s still some work to do. There’s a long way till the season. But I think I’m ready as I can be. Moving forward I’m going to continue to prepare and refine some of the skills that I have. There’s obviously work to do still.”
Allen, perhaps more so than the other three quarterbacks, vocalized the advantage to sitting back and learning for a year before taking the field as the No. 1 guy.
In 2017, the six rookie quarterbacks who earned regular-season playing time found varying degrees of success. And they also proved that the decision whether to start or sit a rookie is neither an easy nor scientific decision.
Cleveland’s DeShone Kizer started 15 games but struggled to a 53.6 completion percentage, 11 touchdowns and a league-leading 22 interceptions as the Browns finished winless. Chicago’s Mitchell Trubisky fared better, as he led the Bears to victories in two of his first three starts, but he finished the season with just three touchdown passes in his last six games.
Then there were the extremes.
Houston’s Deshaun Watson took over as the Texans’ starter in Week 2, and while he won just half of his starts, he proved he could be one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks moving forward. The 12th-overall pick threw at least four touchdowns in three separate games, including a five-touchdown, zero-interception performance against Kansas City in Week 5. Were it not for a torn ACL Watson suffered in practice following a back-and-forth duel with Russell Wilson and Seattle, Watson may have found himself not just in the Offensive Rookie of the Year conversation, but also as an MVP candidate.
Nathan Peterman, meanwhile, showed what can happen if a prospect isn’t ready for the NFL game. The fifth-round draft pick replaced Tyrod Taylor as the Bills’ starter in Week 10 and proceeded to throw five first-half interceptions against the Los Angeles Chargers as Buffalo battled for a playoff spot. Peterman would perform better in his second start, a 13-7 win over Indianapolis in swirling snow.
Whether any of those players exist in this year’s class remains to be seen.
“That is hard to say,” said Elway when asked whether any of this year’s prospects could start in Year 1. “Whether they can, or do you want to put them in that position? Those are two different questions. Until we really get to know them and get around them a little bit more, it’s hard to say.
“With what I went through, if you go young, throw them out there and get them going.”
Elway has previously compared his experience as a rookie starter to “drinking through a firehose.” He started 10 games that season as he finished with a 47.5 completion percentage, 1,663 yards, 7 touchdowns and 14 interceptions — and a playoff berth.
The following year, Elway improved his touchdown-to-interception ratio to 18-to-15 as he guided the Broncos to a 12-2 record in his 14 starts. Elway, who helped Denver earn the No. 2 seed in the playoffs following the 1984 season, would make the playoffs 10 times over the course of his career and guide the Broncos to five Super Bowls and two world championships.
It’s safe to say the Broncos would take that sort of production again.