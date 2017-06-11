De'Angelo Henderson meets kid who announced his name during NFL Draft

Henderson thanked T.J. Elliott at the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club for bringing him to Denver.

DENVER — After he announced a Broncos draft pick live on national TV, meeting that NFL player was nothing for 10-year-old T.J. Elliott.

That follow-up act happened Monday at the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club as nearly two dozen Broncos visited philanthropic partners for Denver’s second-annual Rookie Community Service Day.

When the 23 rookies arrived at the Broncos Boys & Girls Club and were paired off with tour guides, Elliott found himself matched with the player whose name he’d announced just a few weeks earlier.

And De’Angelo Henderson — the sixth-round draft pick who had his name called by Elliott — had the chance to thank the person responsible for bringing him to the Broncos.

“It’s definitely cool, man, to meet the guy who got to call my name first and for everybody to know who I was after he said it,” Henderson said. “It’s cool to meet the little man.”

Back in April, Elliott represented the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club as he announced the 203rd pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Outside the Mile High Monument at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Elliott read De’Angelo Henderson’s name amid the snow falling down around him.

“It was kind of scary and kind of cool,” Elliott said of his draft-day experience.

Henderson and any other draft pick would likely agree with that assessment.

Elliot’s announcement in April marked the first time the Broncos Boys & Girls Club was invited to announce a pick on TV. Ahead of Day 3 of the draft, club director Rich Barrows and a number of club staffers worked to decide which member would have the honor of announcing the pick.

“T.J. played tackle football for the club,” Barrows said, “but he’s one of our top readers, and he competed in state education day. So it wasn’t just his athletics, but it was his educational ability that gave him that opportunity.”

“He’s just a really well-behaved young man. There were a lot of choices, but he obviously stood out with what he does in the classroom here in the learning center and playing football.”

When Barrows told Elliott he’d be the one to announce the pick, the 10-year-old’s reaction was one of slight apprehension.

“He didn’t know what to say,” Barrows said. “He didn’t really know what he was in for.”

That changed Monday at the Boys & Girls Club as he showed Henderson around the computer lab, game room and outdoor space. For the better part of two hours, Elliott didn’t leave Henderson’s side.

Showing Henderson around didn’t faze Elliott, who said he didn’t know he’d be paired with the Broncos’ rookie running back.

“It was a surprise. I didn’t even know we were going to meet,” Elliott said. “It’s pretty cool.”

If Henderson’s tweets are any indication, the two should see each other again in the near future. And as Henderson’s season gets underway, he knows to whom he owes his success if things go well.

“He’s the man who called my name,” Henderson said, “so I definitely owe it to him.”