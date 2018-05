Harris is the first Broncos player to make the list this season.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Another year, another NFL Top 100 selection for Chris Harris Jr.

Harris comes in at No. 86 on the 2018 list, which was voted on by his peers across the NFL.

In his seventh season, Harris recorded two interceptions and seven passes defensed. He was among the least-targeted cornerbacks in the NFL.

For the first time since 2013, though, Harris was not selected to the Pro Bowl. He had accrued three consecutive selections from 2014-17, including a First-Team All-Pro selection in 2016.

Harris earned the No. 52 spot in 2016 and the No. 63 spot in 2017.