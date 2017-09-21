Children's Hospital Colorado Jr. Reporter:

I was not sure what to expect and was very excited when I walked into the Denver Broncos headquarters.
I was even more blown away when Garett came up and shook my hand. He was so big that I couldn’t stop laughing. He was absolutely enormous and I kept thinking, “Oh my gosh, you are so huge!” He is 6’ 5” and weighs 297 pounds!
In addition to being enormous, Garett Bolles was also really nice and very interesting to talk to. He asked me if I wanted to throw the football and I happily said “Yes!”
We played catch for a while which was a blast! Then we sat down on a bench, he signed a football for me and we started the interview. I was surprised to learn that even somebody as famous and successful as an NFL player had to struggle and go through tough times in life.
Garett told me that as a child, he had it rough. His mom struggled with drug addiction and his dad was in the military and showed him “hard, tough love.” He talked about the trials that people have to face and compared my trial with cancer and how I had to fight that and that one of his trials was with drugs and alcohol and how he had to fight that by finding a higher power.
He shared that he served a mission for his church which completely turned his life around and how another family picked him up off the streets and showed him a better way.
Garett said he liked Colorado because the people here are so friendly and make him and his wife feel welcome.
He told me that playing football is like being in a family, “You're going to argue, but you have to work together to play the game and win.”
He said that football has taught him a lot about being a man and that it can help you become a better person.
I found out that Garett has a degree in communications and would have been a media person if he hadn’t been able to play football because he loves talking to people and talking about sports.
Garett said his favorite thing about playing for the Denver Broncos is that it is like a family.
“We love each other and work to pick each other up every day to accomplish our one purpose and that is to win the Super Bowl,” he said. “We win as a family and not as individuals. We forget our pride and we come to work knowing that we love each other and we have to fight in the biggest battle on Sunday in order to win.”
Garett’s favorite memory was getting drafted into the NFL. He loved getting to bring his son on stage and have his family there. He said he has wanted this since he was a little boy. Garett has strong faith and gives God credit for getting him through the toughest times. He said that he would never change his upbringing and that he was grateful for those experiences because it prepared him to be a better father and a better husband, and now he can raise his family so that his kids don’t have to go through what he had to go through.
When I asked Garett about the meaning of sports, he said that sports are great for kids because the world is so crazy and so there are so many things going on but through sports, you can learn to make friends, become a leader, speak up, be vocal and work together as a team to accomplish a common purpose.
In the press room of the Broncos headquarters there is a motto that says “Be the Master of Your Attitude.” After meeting Garett Bolles, I can see that he is a perfect guy for our team because he is big, strong, humble, generous and he has lived up to this motto his entire life. I feel lucky to have met Garett Bolles and can’t wait to watch him play for the Denver Broncos!