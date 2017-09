ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos waived second-year nose tackle Kyle Peko on Saturday ahead of their season opener Monday night against the Chargers.

Peko appeared in one game as a rookie and spent the majority of 2016 on the Broncos’ practice squad.

The Broncos initially waived Peko as they formed their initial 53-man roster, but they re-signed him Sunday, Sept. 3.

Denver is thin along the defensive line heading into their game against Los Angeles.

Defensive ends Jared Crick and Zach Kerr were both ruled out for Monday’s game, Head Coach Vance Joseph announced Saturday.

Derek Wolfe and Adam Gotsis are also returning from injuries. They will count on Wolfe, Gotsis, Domata Peko Sr. and Shelby Harris on Monday night.

The Broncos now have a free roster spot if they wish to look for additional help along the defensive line.