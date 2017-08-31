Broncos trade Ty Sambrailo to Falcons for 2018 fifth-round pick

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have agreed to a trade with the Falcons that will exchange offensive lineman Ty Sambrailo to Atlanta for a fifth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Sambrailo showed he could be a versatile player in his time in Denver, but he struggled with injuries since joining the Broncos as a second-round pick in 2015. He was originally slated as the starting left tackle to open his rookie season, but a torn labrum in his shoulder sent him to injured reserve after just three games.

In 2016, Sambrailo recovered from an elbow injury he suffered during training camp and played in 10 games, starting four at right tackle. To add to his versatility as the offensive-line corps got deeper, the third-year lineman gained experience working at guard and center during the past two seasons.