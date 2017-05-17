Broncos to host 'Pigskin with Pops' event on Father's Day

The event will be held at UCHealth Training Center's Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos will host their first ever Father’s Day event, Pigskin with Pops, at UCHealth Training Center’s Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse on Sunday, June 18 from 12-3:30 p.m.

Pigskin with Pops, presented by UCHealth, will feature family-friendly football activities, photos with all three of the team’s Lombardi trophies and other Father’s Day-themed activities on the Broncos’ indoor practice field.

“We take great pride in creating opportunities for Broncos fans to make memories,” Director of Marketing Ted Santiago said. “Pigskin with Pops gives our fans the opportunity to have lifelong memories in our facility on Father’s Day. We aim to honor fathers in Broncos County with this special event.”

Fathers at the event will receive a Broncos necktie, while each child will receive a commemorative football. Kids are encouraged to join their fathers for a game of catch inside the Broncos’ state-of-the-art indoor facility.

Admission for the day is $50 and includes access to the field for a father and one child, a commemorative football and a necktie. Other family members are invited to attend for an additional $10 each.

Limited tickets are available. For more information or to purchase tickets to the event, please visit www.denverbroncos.com/pigskin.