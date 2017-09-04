Broncos sign RB Jonathan Williams to practice squad

The Broncos added a 10th member to their practice squad.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos rounded out their 10-man practice squad Wednesday by signing running back Jonathan Williams.

Williams was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft and played in 11 games as a rookie.

The Bills waived Williams on Sunday, which Buffalo coach Sean McDermott attributed to a crowded backfield.

The second-year player out of Arkansas carried the ball 27 times for 94 yards and a touchdown during his season with the Bills.