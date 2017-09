The Broncos are back to 53-men on their active roster.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos signed rookie nose tackle Tyrique Jarrett to their active roster on Monday.

Jarrett (6-3, 335 pounds) totaled seven tackles (4 solo) in four preseason games with the Broncos after being signed as a college free agent in May from the University of Pittsburgh.

He opened 18-of-32 games played for the Panthers, totaling 59 tackles (34 solo) and three sacks during his collegiate career. Jarrett, who attended Taylor Allderice High School in Pittsburgh, was born on Feb. 16, 1994.

He will wear No. 98.