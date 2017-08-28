Broncos sign LB Deiontrez Mount, waive DL Jimmy Bean

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos signed third-year linebacker Deiontrez Mount on Tuesday and waived first-year defensive lineman Jimmy Bean on Monday.

Mount entered the league as a sixth-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft with the Titans. As a rookie, he played in four games and recorded an interception. Tennessee waived Mount during its first round of roster cuts in 2016. Indianapolis signed Mount to its practice squad on Sept. 19, 2016, and the team later promoted him to the active roster on Dec. 15. Mount was designated waived/injured on Aug. 18, 2017, and passed through waivers to injured reserve a day later. About a week later, Mount and the Colts came to a settlement and the linebacker was waived, allowing another team to sign him.

Mount was a standout defensive end and linebacker at Louisville, starting in 13 of 45 games over four years. He recorded 83 total tackles (50 solo), including 18 behind the line of scrimmage and 9.5 sacks.