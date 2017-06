The Broncos are back at the 90-player limit.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos signed rookie guard Chris Muller on Tuesday after waiving college free agent center Erik Austell on Monday.

Muller, a 6-foot-6, 300-pound lineman, started his final 49 games at Rutgers before going undrafted in April.

A captain for the Scarlet Knights, Muller played primarily at right guard.

Muller joins Max Garcia , Ron Leary , Michael Schofield and a number of other players on the Broncos’ roster at the guard position.

The Broncos signed Austell in early May out of Charleston Southern.

Denver’s roster remains at the 90-player offseason limit.