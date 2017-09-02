Broncos re-sign Kyle Peko to active roster

The Broncos re-signed nose tackle Kyle Peko to the active roster on Sunday, bringing the Broncos' active roster to 53 players.

Peko's return provides depth along the defensive line, which has been beset with injuries at both ends of the line. Starters Derek Wolfe and Jared Crick are recovering from a sprained ankle and back spasms, respectively, but they are both expected to return for the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

However, Zach Kerr , who is listed as a backup at both defensive end and nose tackle, could be out for the first week as he heals from a knee bruise. Peko will help provide depth behind his cousin, starting nose tackle Domata Peko Sr.

Peko spent much of his first season on the practice squad after initially making the first 53-man roster as a college free agent. He played in the season finale against Oakland and recorded two solo tackles.