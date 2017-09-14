Broncos players gearing up for fun Taste of the Broncos evening

Just like the fans, the players find new local restaurants to support and new food to expand their palates.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — On Monday, Taste of the Broncos will give fans a rare opportunity to meet and interact with Broncos players. But it will also give the Broncos a fun opportunity they appreciate, too.

"Honestly, I just think it's great to get around people who love the Broncos, get around people who love Denver and love the community," inside linebacker Corey Nelson said. "I think it's a great time to network and interact with people. And the food is just a plus. Being able to try out different types of foods and look at different restaurants with different chefs make their foods is quite interesting, as well."

Just like the fans, the players find new local restaurants to support and new food to expand their palates.

"You get to try a whole bunch of different types of foods that you haven't tried," cornerback Chris Harris Jr. said. "And also they might open you up to some new restaurants that you haven't been to that's locally [operated] and you might end up going there."

And for a guy like tight end Virgil Green , who lives south of Denver, having dozens of the area's best restaurants in one place makes trying food located in Denver's center an easier endeavor than many trips downtown.

"It's great just to see all the different things that Denver has to offer," Green said. "Out here in Parker, sometimes we don't get to get downtown to see everything that's going on in terms of food, and it's just good to try those things out and have a nice place to take a lady for dinner sometimes."

Cho 77 chef and owner Lon Symensma visited UCHealth Training Center after practice on Friday to provide a tasting in promotion of the event.

"We're so excited to be a part of the event here," Symensma said. "There's so many great restaurants in Denver that are going to be participating this year, so make sure to buy tickets and get out for the event on Monday."

Tickets are still available for fans who are interested in attending. There are three ticket levels. VIP tickets include an appetizer portion in the Broncos' locker room at 5:30 p.m. with President of Football Operations/General Manager John Elway. Early-admission tickets include early access to the tailgate at 6:30 p.m., and general-admission tickets include entry at 7 p.m. About 40 Broncos players are expected to attend the gourmet tailgate portion of the event. For more information, please visit DenverBroncos.com/taste.