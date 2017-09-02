Broncos place Shane Ray on injured reserve, make Osweiler signing official

Shane Ray is headed to injured reserve while his wrist heals, and Brock Osweiler is back after passing a physical.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After quarterback Brock Osweiler passed his physical Monday morning and officially rejoined the Broncos, Denver placed outside linebacker Shane Ray on injured reserve as he recovers from a torn ligament in his left wrist.

President of Football Operations/General Manager John Elway told media on Saturday that he expects Ray to return at midseason for a matchup with Kansas City on "Monday Night Football."

Ray's move to injured reserve opened a roster spot for Osweiler, who agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Broncos on Saturday.

Elway said Osweiler will be the Broncos' backup quarterback while Paxton Lynch 's throwing shoulder heals from a sprain he suffered during an Aug. 16 preseason game against the Packers.

"He’s got a lot of experience and that was one glaring hole we had at that point in time, in my mind, when Paxton hurt the shoulder," Elway said. "We were able to get it fixed."