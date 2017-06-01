Broncos OTA Day 5 takeaways

Find out how the garbage-bin drill that the QBs did to help improve their pass placement bore fruit during Wednesday's session.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- After Tuesday's organized team activity, wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders said that he wanted more energy from the offense.

He got it Wednesday.

Of course, energy is usually symbiotic with performance. The better the unit does and the more plays it makes, the more the energy will spike. And on the ninth play of the practice, the offense made some of its best plays of OTAs so far.

“Just make plays. That’s all you have to do. When you make plays, the energy is there," running back C.J. Anderson said after the conclusion of Wednesday's OTA. "That’s just what it is."

On to the Wednesday wrap-up:

... With Head Coach Vance Joseph continuing to alternate his top two quarterbacks on the first team, Trevor Siemian was up first, and opened strongly, completing four consecutive passes to start the initial team period.

Then Paxton Lynch entered with the No. 2 offense. On his first pass, he floated a perfectly-placed ball to tight end A.J. Derby near the right sideline, displaying the kind of touch and precision that Tuesday's garbage-bin drill helped hone.

But it was Lynch's next pass that stole the show. Working under center, he executed a play-action fake and uncorked a deep pass for wide receiver Marlon Brown , who had beaten his man on a post route. Lynch's toss was perfect, hitting Brown in stride, allowing him to maintain his speed as he ran the final 25 yards to the end zone for the touchdown.

The offense exulted, with Lynch leading a crowd of six players downfield to celebrate with Brown.

... That wasn't Brown's last touchdown of the day. Later in practice during a team red-zone period, Siemian hit Brown in the left side of the end zone for a touchdown. It was Siemian's second touchdown in as many plays; he connected with Cody Latimer for a score on the previous play. Latimer made the grab despite tight coverage from Jamal Carter , who arrived along with the football.

... Latimer had a solid day. During a team period late in practice, he grabbed two consecutive passes from Siemian, including one that saw Siemian loft the ball just beyond the outstretched, leaping attempt of Lorenzo Doss near the left sideline for a 20-yard gain.

... The final seven-on-seven period was punctuated by Lynch hitting rookie receiver Carlos Henderson for a touchdown. Lynch executed the outside-shoulder fade perfectly, and Henderson adjusted to the football to catch it just past a defender.

... The defensive line was active, breaking up three passes at the line of scrimmage during team periods, including one that saw Zach Kerr burst through the offensive line and quickly get his arms up to deflect the pass. Defensive Line Coach Bill Kollar continues to preach having his linemen get their arms up to swat passes, and he led a drill in which his linemen had to quickly turn 180 degrees and leap to bat a pass as it was thrown.

... Safety Justin Simmons read a short pass in the right flat perfectly, posting his first interception of OTAs.

... Rookie receiver Isaiah McKenzie caught one touchdown pass from Kyle Sloter during a red-zone period and continued to show his speed, turning upfield for a long gain later in the practice after catching a short toss from Sloter.

... Ty Sambrailo continued to work at left tackle. Joseph said Tuesday that he planned to give Sambrailo and Donald Stephenson equal repetitions on the first unit over the course of OTAs.

... Cornerback Brendan Langley has had some chances to show his speed and athleticism in the past week. One chance came Wednesday on a punt-team drill, when he hustled downfield and arrived in front of McKenzie exactly when Riley Dixon 's punt came down.

... Ring of Fame wide receiver Rod Smith attended the practice.