Broncos OTA Day 3 takeaways

That's where the notes from Thursday's organized team activity begin.
... Henderson punctuated the day with a dazzling touchdown catch from
Fellow draft pick
Henderson and McKenzie will forever be connected because they came from the same draft class and were brought in for the same reason: to give the Broncos more speed and burst on offense and special teams.
"They can fly," WR
"If you're out there at practice the past couple of days ... you could see the playmaking ability that they have," Offensive Coordinator Mike McCoy added. "So they're explosive players."
Yet they have much to learn, just like all the rookies do. That is their top priority.
"No. 1 is [to] learn the system, because they're swimming. All the rookies that just got here not long ago, they're trying to figure out which way is right and left right now," McCoy said.
"But the most important thing right now -- and it's really the whole entire offense -- is put yourself in a position come training camp to win a spot on the football team. And don't worry about anybody else, just take care of your own job, and that's what I tell all the players -- not just those two young receivers, but everybody: Learn the system.
"When you leave this office, you've got to study. That's the most important thing, because they're talented players, and once they learn it, and they know where they're going and how to get there, it's going to be fun playing with them."
A day after leading the first-team offense, QB
"He's a very talented player. He can throw. He can make every throw that we're asking him to make and that he needs to make to win a football game and move the ball up and down the field," McCoy said. "He's very athletic and you love his size with his ability to sit in the pocket and see the whole field. He's just poised in the pocket and [can] throw those comebacks and out routes effortlessly."
... LG
... Teamwork came into play on a pair of interceptions. On the first, safety
The defense's second interception also came via a tip drill, as Harris deflected a pass skyward, allowing OLB
... The "No-Fly Zone" also teamed up against the run. CB
... DE
... Safety
.... CB
"Well, the great thing for our football team is playing against our defense every day. It's one of the best -- if not the best -- in the league," McCoy said. "And having played against them [with the Chargers] the past four years twice a year -- and then the first year, the third time [in the playoffs], it's great to go against the best in the business."
But at this point in the year, miscues are going to happen because the offensive players are in a new scheme, while the veteran-laden defense is in its third year in its scheme. The coaches are learning what the players can do best, which facilitates further tweaking of the scheme to play to the unit's strengths.
Each misstep and each turnover offers a chance for growth.
"There's plenty of mistakes that we're making that we're cleaning up, but the good thing about that is we're coaching off of that," McCoy said. "It's never going to be perfect. Every game, there's plenty of mistakes that you look at and say, regardless of the score, 'Hey, here are some plays I wish we would have done better, here's how we can correct some things.
"Everyone's getting reps right now, so it's been a productive couple of weeks on the field for the players."