Broncos OTA Day 2 takeaways

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Broncos' second organized team activity saw the "No-Fly Zone" live up to its reputation with a strong day.
Here's what happened during the practice:
Doss's interception was not the only play he made on the ball. During a seven-on-seven period, he nearly intercepted another pass. That Doss is around the ball so often should come as no surprise, considering that he made five interceptions during an eight-practice stretch during last year's training camp.
Doss has a chance to earn the No. 4 cornerback spot in the wake of Kayvon Webster's free-agent departure. With more days like Wednesday, he could seize the spot.
"The thing that he proved last year when he did play was that when he gets on the field, he has the potential [and] the instincts to make plays on the ball. That's just his nature," Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods said. "So the biggest thing for him is to continue on that same progress."
So far, so good.
But Henderson isn't just about short receptions; as he showed at Louisiana Tech, he can get downfield. His first reception saw him break open 15 yards downfield, allowing rookie QB
... Sloter showed accuracy and composure for a second consecutive day. He smoothly fielded a pair of slightly high snaps late in the practice.
To that end, Olivo has incorporated plenty of concepts of Toub's teachings, while also using ideas shared by Special Teams Assistant Chris Gould, who worked under Joe DeCamillis the last two seasons. The result is a melding of ideas that Olivo believes will bring out the best in his units.
"It's a great way to create this hodgepodge. You pull together all the good ideas that you think are the best of what we know, and we roll from there," Olivo said. "The majority of it is the stuff I brought from Kansas City, no question. But as I've said many times before, I'm very fortunate to have Chris Gould as my assistant, because he brings a lot to the table."
The special teams should be thoroughly prepared. During Wednesday's practice, the units worked on fielding squib, pooch and surprise-onside kickoffs.